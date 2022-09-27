The CMK Stratford Flyers Squad attended the Bay of Plenty Short Course Champs. Photo/ Supplied

The CMK Stratford Flyers Squad made a splash at the Bay of Plenty Short Course Champs.

The event took place on September 16-18 in Tauranga, with the swimmers achieving great results.

The team consisted of new travelling team members Marnie Smith, Lillie Belau, Quin Bishop, Ashley Mattock, Addison Moore, Kiarhn Robinson and Ava Stone.

The team values of hard work and looking after one another were on display all weekend as the squad swam well and enjoyed the atmosphere.

It is great to see the numbers building after taking a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.

More of the non-competitive squads are stepping up and having a go at the local club nights on Wednesdays and then staying on the path through to competitive swimming.

Personal best times were achieved by Kobey Agent, Libby Keenan and Marnie Smith.

Anahera Martin swam under the 60-second mark for the 100m freestyle for the first time and received the Flyers Trophy.

Medals: Jaiah Otene 11-12 yrs; 1st 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 2nd 200m medley, 3rd 50m backstroke. Kiarhn Robinson 10 and under: 2nd 200m medley, 3rd 100m medley, 200m breaststroke, 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle. Anahera Martin 13-14 yrs: 1st 100m medley, 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 3rd 50m backstroke. James Willson 11-12yrs: 2nd 50m backstroke. Madeline Hobo 13-14 yrs: 1st open 1500m freestyle, 3rd 200m breaststroke and 200m medley. Kobey Agent 11-12 yrs: 1st 50m, 100, and 200, butterfly, 2nd 50m freestyle. Meila Gwiazdzinski 13-14 yrs: 1st 50m freestyle, 3rd 200m breaststroke. Libby Keenan 11-12 yrs: 1st 400m freestyle, 3rd 50m freestyle. Camryn Austin 13-14 yrs: 3rd 50m breaststroke. Payton Kolevski 11-12yrs: 3rd 400m freestyle.

Top 10 finalists: Samara Agent, Lillie Belau, Quin Bishop, Lexi Hancock, Rylee McClung, Marnie Smith.

Personal Best times: Those above and Ashley Mattock, Addison Moore, Ava Stone.

The squad travels to Rotorua for Central North Island Champs on Labour Weekend.