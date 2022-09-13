Four CMK Stratford Flyers competed in the champs. Photo / Supplied

Four CMK Stratford Flyers competed at the New Zealand Short Course Swim Championships in Auckland in August

For a small town, the Stratford Flyers continue to return great results from the swim team with the Flyers ranking nationally top three for their ages.

Jack Rust broke the Taranaki record for 100m and 50m backstroke, previously set by Julian Weir. Jack was born the year the records were set.

Results:

Jack Rust 13 yrs: silver 200m freestyle, 50m and 200m backstroke, bronze 100m backstroke and 50m freestyle.

Melia Gwiazdzinski 13yrs: bronze in 100m free earning under 1.02 Flyers trophy and top 10 50m freestyle.

Anahera Martin 14yrs: Top 10 in 50m and100m butterfly, 50m and 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle, bronze 50m freestyle. Anahera made the open B final of the 50m freestyle and was ranked 18th in New Zealand over all ages.

Jayda Hancock 15 yrs: Top 20 50m and 100m breaststroke.