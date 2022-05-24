Road closures will be in place this Thursday and Friday for the 2022 Targa Rally. Photo/ Supplied

SH43 Ohura Road between the intersections of Mangaotuku Road and Whangamomona Road will be closed this Thursday for the Targa Rally.

There will be no access on and off the highway from side roads during this time, with the exception of emergency services on emergency response.

SH43 between the intersections of Mangaotuku Road and Whangamomona Road will be closed between 10.05am and 7.15pm.

All affected residents will have received a letter providing an emergency telephone number of Targa New Zealand Rally Base and other important information.

The following local road closures in Stratford District will also be in place Thursday and Friday to allow for the rally:

Thursday 26 May 2022:

Between the hours of 9.05 am and 1.35 pm: Makara Road: Ratapiko Road to Croydon Road, Croydon Road: Makara Road to Salisbury Road, Salisbury Road: Makara Road to 845 Salisbury Road.

Friday 27 May 2022:

Between the hours of 12.00 pm and 4.30 pm: Wawiri Road: Ahuroa Road to Makuri Road, Makuri Road: Wawiri Road to Douglas Road, Douglas Road: Makuri, Road to approximately 356 Douglas Road.

Between the hours of 12.40pm and 5.10 pm, Wingrove Road: 200m from its intersection with Skinner Road to Cheal Road, Cheal Road: Wingrove Road to Oru Road, Oru Road: Cheal Road to Rawhitiroa Road (south Taranaki).

People are asked to take alternative routes during this time.

Waka Kotahi acknowledges the inconvenience caused by these closures and thanks the community and motorists in advance for their co-operation and patience while this event takes place.

Please contact the Ultimate Rally Group on 0800 827 427 or gm@urg.co.nz for questions or comments regarding the event.