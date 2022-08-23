To claim the general admission ticket, visit Ticketek and use the passcode THANKSCLELANDS. Photo / Supplied

Clelands Construction has shouted 4000 tickets to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls clash against Waikato.

The Clelands Community Shout will see up to 4000 general admission tickets made available to the public for the Amber and Blacks' much-anticipated return to their spiritual home of Yarrow Stadium.

The Taranaki public can secure their complimentary General Admission tickets for the Waikato match from midday Tuesday, August 23, by visiting the Ticketek website and using the passcode THANKSCLELANDS.

Tickets are capped at two per person. Fans can purchase additional general admission tickets with adults starting at $15 and children at $5.

Taranaki Rugby chief executive officer Mike Sandle says he looked forward to partnering with Clelands Construction and returning to Yarrow Stadium for the first time since 2018.

"Clelands Construction has been operating in Taranaki for over 100 years, they are a truly recognisable Taranaki brand. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Clelands Construction team to give thousands of Taranaki locals the opportunity to enjoy our return home to Yarrow Stadium. We encourage the public to get in quick online to secure their complimentary general admission ticket to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls homecoming match on September 3."

Clelands Construction managing director Michael Braggins and the crew at Clelands are pleased to be supporting the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls.

"It'll be great to have the team back on their home ground and we're proud to have played a small part in getting them there. I'd also like to acknowledge the efforts of our staff and subcontractors involved in the recent strengthening project that has allowed the Yarrow Stadium West Stand to be reopened."