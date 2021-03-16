Citizens Advice Bureau: Stratford CAB needs more volunteers

Stratford Citizens Advice Bureau volunteers Peter Death and Bernice Mitchell.

Byline: Alyssa Smith

A free and confidential service in Stratford is in need of more volunteers.

The Stratford Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) has been operating for the past 25 years. CAB is a nationwide community organisation that provides free, confidential, independent information and advice.

Stratford volunteer Bernice Mitchell has been volunteering for the past 14 years.

"I want to serve the community and being a volunteer is a great way to do that. I have met a variety of people who I might not have otherwise met and I've also learnt a lot of helpful information during my time here."

Peter Death has been a volunteer for the past four years.

"I saw an article in a newspaper about CAB. I had a friend who was volunteering and I asked them about it. I thought this was a good way to keep up with tenancy rules, the Ministry of Social Development, immigration, employment, finance, consumer rights, legal disputes and other things that I might not have otherwise been exposed to."

Peter says he enjoys helping people.

"I can steer people in the right direction and I have a lot of information to help give people the answers they're looking for."

Bernice says the CAB is a confidential service.

"We can meet people in the office and we also have a live chat on the CAB website, and a phone number and email where people can contact us."

She says the Stratford branch needs more volunteers.

"The volunteers work one day a week. It's flexible and we can work around lifestyles."

She says there is always two people on duty.

"It's a very supportive atmosphere."

She says volunteers need a basic understanding of how to use a computer.

"We teach the volunteers how to use our computer programmes. Volunteers receive a login where they can go to the website and complete their training and have access to more information. New volunteers are mentored by existing volunteers who work beside them and show them what to do."

■ To apply to become a volunteer, pick up an application form from Stratford Citizens Advice Bureau. It is at 270 Broadway and open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 1pm.