Citizens Advice Bureau: Stratford CAB changes opening days

Volunteers Kerry Hodges (back) and Sheila Masters.

A lack of volunteers means one less day open for Stratford's Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).

As of this week, the Broadway office will no longer be open on Fridays, reducing the opening days from four days a week to three.

Volunteer Sheila Masters says the decision is due to a lack of volunteers.

"We've had some people retire and move away which has created empty positions. We didn't have enough volunteers to keep operating at four days so we had to drop down to three."

The Stratford Citizens Advice Bureau has been operating in Stratford for the past 25 years. CAB is a nationwide community organisation that provides free, confidential, independent information and advice.

Sheila has been a volunteer for 11 years.

"My friend volunteered for the Wellington CAB and I thought since I had the spare time it would be a great way to serve the community."

Kerry Hodges has been volunteering for four years.

"I had heard about CAB. I enjoy helping people and I thought my background in corporate would be beneficial for these people. It's a satisfying feeling knowing you've helped to steer people in the right direction and answer the questions they have."

Sheila says CAB is a confidential service.

"We can meet people in the office and we also have a live chat on the CAB website, and a phone number and email where people can contact us."

She says the Stratford branch needs more volunteers.

"If we had more volunteers there would be the possibility of increasing our hours again."

Kerry says there are always two people on duty.

"It's a supportive atmosphere."

Volunteers need a basic understanding of how to use a computer.

"We teach the volunteers how to use our computer programmes. Volunteers receive a login where they can go to the website and complete their training and have access to more information. New volunteers are mentored by existing volunteers who work beside them and show them what to do."

■ To apply to become a volunteer, pick up an application form from Stratford Citizens Advice Bureau. It is at 270 Broadway and open Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 1pm.