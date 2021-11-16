Christmas trail planned for Stratford District to help keep magic of season alive

However you decorate your house this Christmas, consider doing it in a way people walking past can see too. Photo / Unsplash

Parades, shows, parties and even Santa photos may be cancelled this year because of Covid, but that doesn't mean Christmas itself can't be as magical as ever, say Kylee Lawrence and Shannan Young.

After organising a successful Stratford Halloween trail last month, the pair have started up a new Facebook page - Stratford Christmas - with the aim of making sure Stratford's tamariki don't miss out on the magic of Christmas this year.

They are asking people to decorate their houses or lawns, or even simply put their tree up, so families can go for a walk or drive and enjoy seeing lots of Christmas lights and displays this year.

Getting involved doesn't have to cost a lot in time or decorations, says Kylee.

"If you are putting up your tree, maybe just think about putting it in a different place this year near a window so it can be seen from the street, or decorate one of your windows, put fairy lights on display or some tinsel up where it can be seen."

Jayde and Sierra (back) and Emmett (front) with the tree they made with their mum, Kylee. Photo / Kylee Lawrence

A few years ago Kylee and her children made their own outdoor Christmas tree and it didn't cost them a cent, she says.

"We used an old pallet, painted it with paint we had in the house, so it isn't traditional colours, but I was determined we weren't going to pay for paint, so we used what we had."

The tree isn't just a cool decoration now, it also reminds Kylee and her family of the fun they had making it.

"I encourage people to get creative and have some fun with their children when they decorate for Christmas this year."

Pinterest has some great ideas for creating Christmas decorations out of things you might have around, she says.

"I am going to make some candy canes out of pool noodles this year for our lawn, there are lots of ideas and it is as much fun making some of the stuff as it is seeing it all on display."

Children are missing out on a lot right now says Kylee, with Covid concerns leading to the cancellation of many traditional Christmas events.

"From things like the A&P show to the Christmas parade and Christmas at the Bowl, our children are facing a very different Christmas this year and we want to keep the magic of Christmas alive in Stratford for them."

People can contact Shannan and Kylee via the Stratford Christmas Facebook page to register their house as being decorated in some way, for the pair to then create a map showing people where they can see some Christmas magic on show, says Kylee.

"The great thing is, it doesn't matter if we are at level 1 or level 4, or even in the traffic light system by then when it comes to Covid rules. The trail is Covid safe whatever the level or colour light, as families will be in their own bubbles just walking or driving around."

Thanks to a local organisation, households that register for the trail will be in to win some great prizes, says Kylee.

"We will have a couple of people judging and selecting some houses that have really captured the magic of Christmas and embraced the idea of the trail."

The details:

To find out more, or get involved, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/stratfordchristmas