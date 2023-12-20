Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke says the Christmas gift appeal is always well supported by the community.

OPINION

As the year ends and with Christmas only days away, it is the time when we look back and reflect on the year that has been.

After 14 years in the role as mayor, I still feel privileged to work with the many organisations and people who share a common pride in the district we live in. I am constantly amazed how resolute, supportive, and passionate people are about our community. I genuinely enjoy collaborating with positive people, who are doing positive things. It is one of the key motivators that makes the job of the mayor so rewarding and fulfilling.

But there are always challenges along the way and 2023 has been a year of challenges and change. As a council we have dealt with some gnarly issues and spent a great deal of time, effort and money responding to the constant reforms and changes emanating from central government.

To add to the mix, throw in the general election, the promises of all the political parties, the change of government and subsequent change of direction; it is not what I would call a normal year. But we made it through, and I look forward to 2024 with optimism and with a new energy, that comes with the sense of a fresh start.

As I write this Christmas message, I remind myself that while Christmas is a time for giving and celebration, we should still take time to think of the growing number of families who are in need and find life in general a real struggle.

In recent times the cost of living is proving to be a real burden on our young families and those who find themselves in positions less fortunate than many of us really do appreciate the support offered from the broader community.

As always, the mayoral Christmas gift appeal has been very well supported and we are grateful to those who have donated cash or gifts. This week we had the pleasurable job of distributing the gifts to local families.

Once again, the Stratford volunteer community has continued to be extremely generous and supportive of each other as they do their bit to contribute to the wellbeing of the broader Stratford District. I thank the considerable number of volunteers who have given up their personal time to participate in sport, clubs, organisations, and services.

In closing, I express my special thanks to the many, many people who in separate ways, assist me in my role as district mayor. On behalf of Debbie and myself, please stay safe on the roads, enjoy the festive season, and have a very Merry Christmas.

Neil