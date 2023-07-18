Voyager 2023 media awards

Stratford Press

Christmas comes early for Kaponga Women’s Institute

Stratford Press
Quick Read
President Jo Ellis in her Christmas gear.

Kaponga Women’s Institute celebrated a mid-winter Christmas at this month’s meeting.

The meeting was festive, with the hall decorated for Christmas. This wasn’t the only mid-winter celebration, with the WI Federation hosting a mid-winter catch-up in Kapuni.

A good collection of cooking and food donations were collected to go to the Hawke’s Bay relief cause.

A table of hand-made Christmas treasures.
After lunch, members took part in Christmas-themed activities, including a quiz. After the games, the members exchanged Christmas gifts.

The Jubilee Dish was given to Margaret Arbuckle after her shoe-shopping story. The raffle was won by Fiona Collins.

Competition results:

Coin or note from another country: First Julie Gillanders, second-equal Nancy Stokes and Carolyn Nicholas, third Joy Eliason.

Piklets: First Fiona Collins, second Diane West.

Keyring: First Gillian Frandsen, second Diane West, third Margaret Arbuckle.

