He's a red-suited super superman - and he's coming to a stage near you in November. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Donna Drummond has made her (cast) list, checked it twice and now she and the other Stratford on Stage elves are busy at work getting their latest production wrapped and ready to go.

Santa's Last Stand is a fun pantomime written by the talented Judi Billcliff, a Hamilton/ Kirikiriroa-based poet and author.

Donna says the Stratford on Stage committee was keen to put on another show written by Judi, after the success of Cinderfella, another play written by Judi that the theatre company put on in April last year.

"Judi's plays are a lot of fun and appeal to a wide range of people. She is incredibly supportive and made the effort to attend Cinderfella with her husband, not just once but twice. She joined the cast, crew and family members for the final night party, which was amazing for all concerned. Sadly, as much as she wanted to attend this show, she is unable to as she will be in the middle of a tour of her one-woman show."

With Christmas just around the corner (it's just 88 days away now), a Christmas-themed show was the perfect pick, says Donna.

"If there's one thing everyone loves it's Christmas pantomimes. They are a Christmas tradition and harmless fun for all the family. Audience participation is encouraged, and they always have a happy ending. "

Santa's Last Stand features familiar Christmas characters, including the jolly man in red himself, as well as a tea-addicted Mrs Claus, elves, a fairy and some rather unusual reindeer. An evil landlord and his little sidekick provide the classic pantomime villains along with plenty of humour, while some cute singing mice and a sleepy cat are the finishing touches to a great lineup of characters audiences of all ages will love.

When it came to casting the show, Donna says there were plenty of young actors making the director's "nice" list.

"We were overwhelmed with the number of people auditioning to be a part of the show. What a situation to be in and it shows that Stratford has many talented individuals. There are quite a few of us that simply can't grow up and spend our leisure time dressing up and pretending to be something we are not. It made casting the show difficult in that we had to leave some young actors out.

"We were able to create a few extra roles to include more actors than were in the original script but unfortunately, with the size limitations of the stage in The Castle, we couldn't include everyone. One of the lovely things is that some of those who missed out made the decision to become apprentices in the crew behind the scenes."

The end result is a mix of new and familiar faces, and the same is true for the adult members of the cast.

Rehearsals are now in full swing, and tickets will be on sale soon for the show, which will take place in Stratford on Stage's home theatre, The Castle, in early November.

The show will offer families a great way to get into the Christmas spirit nice and early this year, says Donna.

"After the past few years with the Covid-19 pandemic limiting what we can do and who we can be with, everyone needs some Christmas cheer. Stratford on Stage is ready to show some of that Christmas cheer. As Frank Cross (Scrooged) put it, 'it's the time of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be'."

The Details:

What: Stratford on Stage presents Santa's Last Stand

When: November 10 - 19

Where: The Castle, Regan St, Stratford

Tickets: On sale soon

More info: Follow Stratford on Stage on Facebook to stay in the know