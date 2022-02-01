Birthday party and swimming instructor Kaila Van In with some of the Friday Rave attendees.

The inflatables were up and the music was on for TSB Pool Complex's Friday Rave.

Birthday party and swimming instructor Ella Coulton says there was a good turnout at the event.

"A lot of kids who attended have been taking part in the Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust learn to swim programme. It shows the lessons help the children gain confidence in the water and build their connection with the pool so they keep coming back."

The children had the chance to win spot prizes throughout the night.

"We played a lot of group games. Some of the favourites were marco polo, red light green light, and a handstand competition. For the handstand competition, each round had a theme so for one round they had to do a handstand to look like a noodle or a firework. We also had a synchronised swimming competition."

Ella says the Friday Rave was the perfect end of school holidays activity.

"It was a celebration which was a great way to end the holidays and welcome the new school year."