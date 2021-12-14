Cheerleading success for Zero Gravity Cheerleading team Nitro

The Zero Gravity Cheerleading team Nitro. Photo/ Supplied

A Hāwera based cheerleading team is leaping to success.

The Zero Gravity Cheerleading team Nitro, coached by Nicola Lind, has received good results at recent competitions.

Although the team has only been running for one year, the team is already putting itself in the spotlight, says one of the owners of Zero Gravity Cheerleading, Layla Davis.

"Zero Gravity Cheerleading extended to Taranaki this year and it's exciting our Taranaki teams are doing well."

In October the team placed first in the grade two youth in the Australasian Majors competition, scoring 59 out of 60 points.

Scoring the second-highest in the grade meant the team also received runner-up grade two Grand Champions.

In November the team took part in the Trans-Tasman Super Nationals. For both competitions, all entries were recorded and entered virtually, with the strict ruling about recording to make sure the competition was fair.

Nitro won another first place in the grade two youth division, with a score of 59.6/60.

These points earned them the Grand Champions title for the division. All of the grade 2 Grand Champions were then judged with the Nitro team taking the Super Grand Champions Title highest score out of 20 teams in the grade.