James Burt says he wants to start a chess club in Stratford. Photo / Unsplash

A field of chess players is being sought to start a chess club in Stratford.

James Burt, 25, is looking to drum up interest to start a chess club. James has played the game since he was 10, and remembers taking part in regional chess competitions at primary school.

“In 2007-08 when I was 12 and 13, my team at Stratford Primary School placed second in the regional competition. When I went to high school I also started up a chess club.”

He says nowadays there isn’t a chess club in Stratford, and he wants to start one for interested players.

“It will be for all age groups. We just need to see if there’s an interest here. We’ve heard some positive feedback from a few people but we’re looking for more to make it viable to decide on a venue, days to run the club, and to decide on the fees to purchase chess sets, clocks and boards.”

He says chess is a great strategic game.

“It exercises the brain and gets it thinking. There is a common misconception that chess is a nerdy sport but that isn’t the case at all. It requires a lot of strategies and is a great game to play.”

There’s the opportunity to advance in chess as well, with regional, national and international competitions.

“There are regional competitions for primary school students, national competitions and if you advance to grandmaster, you have the opportunity to compete overseas in the New Zealand chess team. You can advance quite far in the game.”

For more information, or to register your interest, email stratfordchessclub@gmail.com, visit the Facebook page or message James on 027 254 2764.



















