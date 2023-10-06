Taranaki RATS chairman Nigel Scott (left), secretary-treasurer Donna Scott, trustee Gary Anderson and Kairo. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“You can call in, have a cuppa, a biscuit and a chat. We’re here to offer a listening ear.”

Donna Scott says the Taranaki Riders Against Teen Suicide (RATS) new support hub is a safe space for people to chat about anything they may be struggling with or to find resources on places to get help.

The charitable trust members drive around on motorbikes and visit schools to talk about mental health, offering support and a listening ear to people struggling. Donna, Taranaki RATS secretary-treasurer, says now people can come to them.

“The beauty of this place is people can pop in and just talk about what’s on their mind. The more people who come forward and speak about their experiences will help remove the stigma of mental health.”

The Regan St building will also be used for other important services, she says.

“I work for Linking Kin, which provides a service to facilitate meetings for families to reconnect with their children. This new hub provides a safe space to do that.”

Chairman Nigel Scott says opening a support hub has always been a long-term plan for the Taranaki RATS.

“It’s been in the works for years. In a matter of weeks it all fell into place. We secured the venue and then a couple, who wish to remain anonymous, paid for the lease.”

Taranaki RATS trustee Gary Anderson and his border collie, Kairo, met the couple last year when they travelled around the North Island, visiting different towns to speak at schools and community events about mental health.

They ended up raising over $6000 for mental health charities.

Gary says the couple had followed Gary and Kairo’s travels and reached out to see if they could help support the Taranaki RATS.

“I mentioned our plans to start a building. They were generous enough to cover the lease for us. As a charitable trust, we don’t receive any funding. We rely on sponsorships to help fund our operational costs.”

The support hub is open every Friday from 2-6pm with the option to open more regularly if needed, says Gary.

“We’ll be here to speak to people about anything and help guide people in the right direction of where to get help.”

At the end of the month the Taranaki RATS have their annual Show and Shine to raise funds for mental health services. Gary says it’s a chance for people to show off their bikes and help a good cause.

“We’ll have prizes and giveaways for the entrants. There will be plenty of raffles, food trucks, coffee carts and market stalls on the day. It’ll be a nice family-friendly event.”

Gary says there is plenty to keep him and the other Taranaki RATS members busy, and that’s how they like it.

“We have plenty to look forward to. It’s thanks to the kindness of people that we can operate. We are always looking for sponsorship. If you’re interested, call in and have a chat.

The Details:

What: Taranaki RATS Show and Shine

When: Sunday, October 22, 10am-2pm

Where: 64 Miranda St

More information: Taranaki RATS (Riders Against Teenage Suicide) Facebook page







































