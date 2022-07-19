There was a change of officers at the Coastal Adult Riding Club AGM. Photo/ Unsplash

There was a change of officers at the well-attended Coastal Adult Riding Club AGM.

Glenda Schumacher and Claire Norton are both retiring. The club wants to thank them for their service.

Maree Collins has been elected as president and Emily Perrin takes on the role of treasurer.

Glenda Schumacher will continue to represent the club at the NZ Riding Clubs level.

Events coming up include the winter dressage days, the first of which will be on July 23 and the club's annual dinner and prizegiving to be held at the New Commercial Hotel in Stratford on July 30. A rally will be organised for August.