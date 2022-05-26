People can watch the movies from the comfort of their cars. Photo/ Unsplash

Take a trip down memory lane and come along to South Taranaki District Council's Drive-In Movie Nights.

Come along to Grease at Rāwhitiroa Domain in Eltham on Friday, June 10 (5.30pm or 7.30pm session) or Herbie: Fully Loaded in Ōpunakē on Sunday, June 12 (5pm or 7pm session).

Get the family together, bring along some snacks and drinks (or buy some there) and wrap up warm to watch movies on the big screen in the comfort of your car.

South Taranaki District Council events co-ordinator Emma Vennell says she is excited to bring something new to the district.

"This is the first time we've tried something like this so come along and make a night of it," she says. "After Covid-19 disrupted our events calendar over the last couple of years, we are now looking at opportunities for families to be able to feel safe about coming to events again – and the Drive In Movie Nights fits the bill perfectly."

Tickets are $10 per vehicle per screening and there is a limit to 50 cars per session, so people are encouraged to get their tickets now from South Taranaki i-SITE Visitor Centre or the Ōpunakē and Eltham LibraryPlus.