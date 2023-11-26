Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke with some of the 2023 trades graduates at the graduation ceremony on November 23.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke with some of the 2023 trades graduates at the graduation ceremony on November 23.

Eighteen Stratford District graduates of Industry Training Organisations (ITOs) were recognised at this year’s Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) industry training graduation ceremony.

The event, which took place in Council Chambers on Thursday, November 23, was an opportunity to celebrate achievement, said Mayor Neil Volzke.

“It’s about recognising the work put in, and the support from family, colleagues and employers in making it happen. Tonight you can celebrate together.”

Representatives of the various ITOs were also present, he said, thanking them for their support.

Neil said the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs was a great way for people to access training opportunities.

“When it started in 2000, it had seven mayors originally sign up to it. Stratford was one of the districts at the very start. Now all mayors across the country are signed up to it, and it focuses on helping young people get into jobs or training. We received $325,000 in funding through it this year, to help get young people in the district into work or training, money that was spent across a total of 38 people, some of whom are here tonight.”

People often said New Zealand had a skills shortage, said Neil, and the trades are a vital sector of the workforce.

“Trades are great career options and give people a lot of opportunity to learn skills. People here tonight are adding to New Zealand’s workforce for years to come.”

He said the country needs more people in the trade sector, adding the MTFJ initiative was a great way to help young people to train in the various trade sectors as well as supporting employers in employing more young people.

“So if you want to help us spend more of this money, get in touch with our MTFJ co-ordinator Sam here at council to find out more and how we can help you.”

The 2023 Trades Graduates:

Victoria Araba: New Zealand Certificate in Infrastructure Procurement Procedures Level 6

Michael Hills: New Zealand Diploma in Drinking-Water Treatment Level 5

Melanie McBain: New Zealand Certificate in Infrastructure Procurement Procedures Level 6

Chika Obasi: New Zealand Apprenticeship – New Zealand Certificate in Drinking-Water Treatment (L4) -Multistage Processes Optional Strand

Owen Mabumbo: New Zealand Certificate in Infrastructure Procurement Procedures Level 6

Bernie Casabuena: New Zealand Certificate in Health & Wellbeing: Advanced Support Level 4

Ratika Lata: New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing: Level 2

Katlin Gulapa: New Zealand Apprenticeship in Community Facilitation specialising in Diversional Therapy Level 4

Sanjna Rohit: Level 4 Diversional Therapy

Cherishe Gray: New Zealand Certificate in Health & Wellbeing – Health Assistance – Level 3

Harmony Hanover: New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Support Work) (Level 3)

Gypsy Misikei: New Zealand Certificate in Youth Work (Level 3)

Dominic Reynolds: New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering - Agricultural Equipment (Level 4)

Leon Hedley Howells: New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering - Agricultural Equipment (Level 4)

Ricky Howells: New Zealand Certificate in Light Automotive Engineering (Level 3-4)

Thomas Nation: New Zealand Certificate in Motorcycle Engineering (Level 4)

Christopher Lloyd: New Zealand Certificate in Retail

Kathleen Best: New Zealand Certificate in Retail







