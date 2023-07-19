At Te Kukumara, Bryce and Delwyn Barnett will host a garden party on the first Saturday of the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival. Photo / Jane Dove Juneau

At Te Kukumara, Bryce and Delwyn Barnett will host a garden party on the first Saturday of the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival. Photo / Jane Dove Juneau

Visitors can tap into a taste of the tropics and get dressed up to party during the 2023 Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival.

Garden festival manager Jessica Parker says the two new gardens in this year’s spring celebration are Tropics on Mangati and Michael Mansvelt’s nursery, aptly named Jungle.

“We have a definite tropical feeling with a number of the gardens showcasing a different side to Taranaki, proving, once again, that we can grow anything here.”

The 36th festival, from October 27 to November 5, also features Tropical Treasures, and many of the 42 gardens have subtropical elements, including Three Elms, Te Kukumara, Black Gates, The Nice, The Galleys, Korito and Magnolia Grove.

At the latter, as part of the Mitre 10 Speaker Series, Vance Hooper will be holding a Let’s Grow Bananas workshop and at Tropical Treasures people can attend Yahoo! Bamboo sessions to learn about using this plant for urban screens – and more.

“As I have been going around visiting the gardens, I’ve seen so many different styles, landscapes and plantings, which really make the diversity in our garden festival like nowhere else,” says Jessica.

The New Zealand Gardens’ Trust also thinks highly of the festival gardens.

“We are so proud that in 2023 two of our regular gardens have been awarded a sixth NZGT star,” says Jessica. “We have 15 starred gardens in our festival family, which makes our annual event the garden festival with the highest number of NZGT stars nationally.”

However, she sees all the festival entries as stars, especially their diligent and dedicated gardeners. What’s incredibly special this year is the number of returning gardens and the different events being held.

Gardens back for the 10-day festival run by TAFT are Leonie’s Garden, Ngā Manu Garden, Stanleigh Garden, Te Kukumara and Te Popo.

Alongside the open gardens are about 30 events, covering everything from botanical drawing to the art of wreath making, high teas to Japanese tea ceremonies, propagating plants to plant-based platters.

Also on offer are a jazz soiree in Hāwera’s King Edward Park, a craft market (and more) at Marcella Point, Lepperton, a chance to meet Horses Helping Humans at Warea and an audio-described garden tour for people with low vision.

There are also two main events – the Centuria Garden Party at Bryce and Delwyn Barnett’s Sentry Hill property, Te Kukumara, and The Modern Preserver, Kylee Newton, a cook, writer and educator, who will be speaking at Mitre 10 Mega in New Plymouth. A portion of the proceeds from this event on November 2 will go to Sustainable Taranaki, which is behind the ninth Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail.

The garden festival continues its partnership with the Backyards Trail, which is outlined on the flipside of the programme.

Project manager Brittany Ryan says there are 26 properties in this year’s trail and two of those are commercial farms, which is a first for the event.

“We are trying to move towards having a farm trail.”

Inter-generational involvement is another goal.

“We are aiming for the families, and we want children to get engaged. There is a treasure hunt for garden explorers at every property – we are just asking they bring coloured pencils,” she says. “Change happens when you bring the generations together.”

There are about 20 events happening, including their first seed sale fundraiser to support the backyards trail and keep the community gardens going.

Key to the success of the garden festival is support from naming partner Centuria and gold sponsor W.R. Phillips Volkswagen Taranaki.

“We are delighted to have Centuria as our continued naming sponsor for 2023 and thrilled to have W.R. Phillips as a gold sponsor,” Jessica says.

Matthew Butt, head of investor relations at Centuria Capital, says the property fund manager is pleased to be involved with the festival for the second year running.

“Our brand has received great exposure, not only across the wider Taranaki region but also nationally, and we’ve had positive feedback from many of our existing investors on our involvement with the festival,” he said.

A key event will be the Centuria Garden Party, held at the Barnetts’ property on the first Saturday of the festival.

Guests are encouraged to wear their summer finery – there is a prize for the best dressed – and enjoy canapes, cool beverages and live music. Attendees are invited to stroll the gorgeous garden and be wowed by the Barnetts’ fleet of classic cars. They also get to hear two well-known speakers – garden columnist and author Lynda Hallinan and A Quiet Kitchen author Nici Wickes.

“People are the foundation of our business – both as employees and investors, and this very much aligns with what this festival is all about – people getting together to appreciate and draw inspiration from spectacular gardens, and the vision and dedication of their generous hosts. The festival has so much variety on offer and we are looking forward to this year’s programme,” says Matthew.

The festival is all action – in the gardens and en route.

“You won’t be able to miss us zipping through the region in our floral-designed Volkswagen donated by W.R. Phillips leading up to and during the festival,” Jessica says.

The fourth-generation family-owned business will once again host the festival hub on Devon St West near the Clock Tower and Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre.

“It is known as the central information point for our visitors throughout the festival,” says Jessica.

Along with the festival’s core funders – Venture Taranaki, New Plymouth District Council, Toi Foundation and Taranaki Regional Council – are The Lion Foundation and New Zealand Community Trust. Other sponsors are Mitre 10 and Mitre 10 Mega, South Taranaki District Council, Berl, Nice Hotel & Table and Smokeylemon.