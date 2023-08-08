This Te Kukumara- based garden, features in this year's Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival. Photo / Jane Dove Juneau

The TAFT-run Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival has been announced as one of four finalists vying to be named the nation’s Best Lifestyle Event.

WOMAD NZ was the overall winner of the New Zealand Event Awards in 2017.

TAFT chief executive Suzanne Porter is delighted the long-running festival has been nominated as a finalist.

“This is a recognition which is long overdue and truly deserved as this festival has been going for 36 years and has just gone from strength to strength. The uniqueness of our gardens and gardeners means this event truly represents Taranaki and who we are.”

Garden festival manager Jessica Parker is also rapt the 10-day spring festival has been named as a finalist in the awards.

“It is an acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication from our wonderful gardeners and those who have been involved in running the festival for that time. The Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival was one of the few events, nationally, that was able to run through the Covid years.”

The 2020 and 2022 festivals attracted the highest festival numbers ever, and this year’s festival, from October 27 to November 5, is expected to follow suit.

“Everyone in our region should be incredibly proud of the garden festival and what it brings to the region – not just financially,” says Jessica.

“We are becoming known as the garden capital of New Zealand and this recognition is something all people in the region can be proud of. To win this award would be an incredible accolade for our gardens, gardeners and Taranaki.”

Winners will be announced in Christchurch on November 9.

The other finalists in the category are Flavours of Plenty Festival 2023, Tourism Bay of Plenty, NZ House & Garden Tours 2023, Stuff, and Winetopia, Lemongrass Productions.