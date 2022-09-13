The Central Taranaki Young Farmers Club is hosting a meet the candidates evening.

Central Taranaki Young Farmers are back to organising events.

Chairman Bradley Bullot says after a busy time with calving and lambing the members are now ready to run fun activities for their members.

The first activity for the community is focused on giving them the opportunity to learn about the Stratford District Council rural ward candidates and to provide a space to ask them questions, he says.

The club is hosting a meet the candidate evening, giving people the chance to meet the Stratford rural ward candidates.

Bradley says hosting this event is important so people can make an informed vote in the local elections.

"Stratford District Council asked Young Farmers to host a meet the candidates night for by the Stratford District Council rural ward election. It's a chance for the community to come along to educate their votes and understand who is standing. We're asking people to join Taranaki Young Farmers at the Toko Hall to hear from your Stratford rural candidates ahead of the 2022 local elections."

He says people who can't make the evening, people can send their questions for the event to the Central Taranaki Young Farmers Club Facebook page.

"It's the chance for everyone to hear from the rural ward candidates and ask them questions which may help voters make their decision in the local elections."

As well as this, Bradley says there are more exciting events coming up.

"On October 15 we are running a skills day. More information will be out on our Facebook page closer to the time."

He says this is a great chance for people to learn new things.

"It's all about learning new skills and hopefully encouraging people to go on to competitive competitions."

The Details:

What: Central Taranaki Young Farmers meet the candidates evening.

When Tuesday, September 20.

Where: Toko Hall, 1073 East Rd, Toko, Stratford.

More information: Doors open at 6pm with tea and coffee provided. The evening begins at 6.30pm.