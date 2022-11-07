The Central Taranaki Young Farmers Club have been busy with activities. Photo / Supplied

The Central Taranaki Young Farmers Club members have put on their gumboots for a visit to a south Taranaki farm.

Chairman Bradley Bullot says the club joined up with other Taranaki Young Farmers and visited Cliff Shearer's farm.

"We had about 30 members of the Central club and members from the South Taranaki and Inglewood clubs. It was a great turnout of people. It was good to meet and talk with them. It was a great way to see what other farmers are doing in the region."

To celebrate the end of lamb and calving season, the club is hosting a party.

Bradley says many farmers would have felt the pressure of the season, and hosting a party is a good way to unwind.

"It's the chance to have a get-together and have a break off the farm. We ask people to bring something for the barbeque and their own drinks."

The club will also run a tent at the Stratford A&P Show and will have raffles to raise funds to support the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, the Rural Support Trust and the club itself.

"As a club, it's very important to us to support the community. The money we raise for the club goes towards activities for the club, but also towards courses to help grow our members and increase their skill sets so they can give back to the community."

The club will also run their 'dunk the clown' activity at the fundraiser.

"We encourage people to come along and have a bit of fun. We use the dunk the clown as a fundraiser for us and also to provide some entertainment and a laugh in the community."

Another fundraiser the club does is conventional hay stacking, Bradley says.

"Hay jobs are a good way for us to catch up and have some fun with mates while helping out the community and also fundraising for the club and other organisations."

As always, Bradley says the club is looking for more members.

"People can message our Facebook page or visit our tent at the Stratford A&P Show on November 26 and 27. We always like welcoming new people. I became a member for something to do with like-minded people who are all of similar age - it has definitely helped me grow in confidence."

The Details:

What: Central Taranaki Young Farmers party for end of lamb and calving season.

When: November 18, 7pm.

Where: 452 Surrey Rd, Tariki, Inglewood 4388, New Zealand.

Bring: Something for the barbecue and your own drinks.