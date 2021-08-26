Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust holding creative competition

Safety officer Di Gleeson with some recycled items that can be used to create a central Taranaki landmark. Photo/ Supplied

A Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust (CTSCT) competition is encouraging people to be creative this lockdown.

The CTSCT competition involves using recycled materials to create a central Taranaki landmark.

Safety officer Di Gleeson encourages people to be creative.

"They can create whatever iconic central Taranaki landmark that they want, whether it be the glockenspiel, or another cool landmark. They can create it using a range of recycled items and glue and tape. This is a great way to keep occupied during lockdown and have some fun by using creative and DIY skills to make a model of a landmark. A positive is people can upcycle and reuse their recyclable items to create something fun."

She says there are multiple prizes available.

"There is an adults and children's section. We have a range of cool prizes available."

Once people have created their landmarks, they email photos through to the CTSCT.

"They will then be judged and the winners will be contacted."

The competition runs until September 8. Once participants have made their landmark, they are asked to take photos at different angles and send them into Di at safetrust@xtra.co.nz