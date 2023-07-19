Jordy Fleming and Sam Berg, both 5, created army boats. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Almost 200 children visited Stratford Library during the July school holiday, and it wasn’t just to get some new reading material.

Stratford Library youth and children’s librarian Kate Fairhurst says the Stratford school holiday programme is always popular, and once again tamariki flocked to the library for the free activities.

“It’s been quite good we’ve had a lot of children come and visit us.”

Four activities were on offer over the two-week period, with some offering make-and-take crafts, from rainbow jars to key chains and paper bead necklaces, and another giving children the chance to enjoy building and creating with Lego bricks.

Kate says some of the activities required pre-booking, with spots going quickly, while others had no limit, meaning people could come along on the spur of the moment.

Zoe Carroll, 5, enjoyed the Lego block party. She says playing with Lego and visiting the library are her favourite things to do, so it was great the two were combined.

Zoe Carroll, 5, used coloured blocks to create a house. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“I come to the library once a week to get a book to read, and when I’m not reading I play with Lego.”

She says the library had a lot of Lego to play with, and plenty of colourful blocks to make a house. Sam Berg and Jordy Fleming, both 5, also were at the library and used the Lego pieces to create boats.

Sam says despite making the same thing, he and Jordy’s boats looked quite different.

“We both made army boats but they didn’t look the same. I decorated my boat with plants and Jordy made some guns for the sides of his boats. I like playing with Lego and coming to the library. ”

Kate says library staff always look forward to the school holiday.

“We like seeing the children come to the library and take part in the activities and maybe check out a book or two afterwards. These activities were free and we like to see people make the most of the local activities and come along and create with us. Providing these fun experiences for children is something we like doing.”











