Stratford High School principal Cameron Stone and Jono Erwood from Team Hope in the nurse practitioner's office at Stratford High School.

A central Taranaki charity is helping eliminate barriers for secondary school students accessing medical care.

Team Hope has funded an on-site nurse practitioner for Stratford High School, working closely with principal Cameron Stone to provide a wrap-around service for the students.

Team Hope committee member Jono Erwood said providing the funding fitted with the ethos of Team Hope, which helps people facing adversity.

“It’s another layer of support for these kids. It helps them avoid that stigma and gives them a medical professional to speak to about issues they may not want to discuss with their parents and caregivers. The cost of living these days is horrendous and as a committee, we wanted to help these students so they can access medical care with no cost.”

The committee gave the school board more than $15,000 for the project.