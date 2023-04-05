Large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the house as Fire and Emergency NZ battled the blaze.

Investigations are being made into a large house fire on Brecon Road, Stratford.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from the road as firefighters worked to battle the house fire on Tuesday evening.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson says firefighters were called to the scene of the well-involved fire at 8.30pm on Tuesday, April 4.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Stratford, Taranaki. Photo / Ilona Hanne

“Fire crews from Stratford, Toko, Eltham and New Plymouth were called to the scene, working until 1am to extinguish the fire. No one was home at the time.”

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

A police spokesperson says traffic was managed by roading contractors at the scene.

“Police were at the scene the next day, making further inquiries into the unexplained fire.”