Feilding driver Brent Sellens won the event for the second year in a row. Photo / Ian Thornton

Feilding driver Brent Sellens defended his title at the 33rd Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint.

On Sunday, August 13, Brent raced against 27 other racers to reclaim the top spot for the second year in a row. His winning time in his Toyota Yaris GR was 1.33.96, milliseconds slower than last year.

Second overall was Jayden Carrick, Whanganui, in his Mazda RX7, 1.35.28 and third was Chris Sharpe, Hamilton, driving an Audi S3 in a time of 1.37.65. The first local driver, Steven Milham from Inglewood, finished fifth overall in a time of 1.39.69.

Other drivers travelled from Auckland, Waikato, Manawatū and Wellington to compete. Event organiser Helen Cameron says the competitors were amazed by the number of spectators who supported the event.

“Comments of ‘we come every year, rain, hail, or shine’ were appreciated. The rain came and went throughout the day, so drivers had at least one wet run and a dry run. With no offs as such, the crowd enjoyed the spectacle of the cars still driving fast on the wet slippery road, with only three competitors having a moment on the course and getting away with it.”

First place Brent Sellens driving his Toyota Yaris GR. Photo / Ian Thornton

She says the Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint always draws several classic vehicles.

“It was great to see Ford, Nissan, Toyota, BMW, Subaru, Audi, Fiat, and even a Lada try to better their times throughout the day.”

She says a homemade ‘Taipan Mk1′ was a feature of the day. It was driven by local South Taranaki Car Club member John Bouzaid, who had recently purchased it from Kelvin Booth, who was the steward on the day.

“The single-seater was built by Kelvin over 40 years ago and John is the second owner. He has freshened the Taipan up and the Street Sprint was its first outing.”

She says the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club appreciated the chance to fundraise with the gold coin entry.

“The support of the food stalls was appreciated by everyone throughout the day with prizegiving hosted by Egmont Rod and Custom Club. The support of the residents and businesses on the circuit, the Stratford District Council and the business owners of Stratford who supplied the spot prizes, make the success of this event, as it is one of the few street sprints still to be held in New Zealand. May it long continue.”