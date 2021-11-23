Carols by Candlelight to be livestreamed this year

This year's Carols by Candlelight will be livestreamed. Photo / Supplied

Carols by Candlelight is going digital this year.

Event organiser Amanda Bolland says in order to run the event, they had to make the event livestreamed.

"With Christmas events cancelled, we wanted to find a way we could run this event for families. We really hope everyone can tune in and enjoy some Christmas cheer."

The Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass and several singers will perform Christmas carols for people to enjoy.

"Christmas is the band's busiest time and the money they make from the events goes towards keeping them going throughout the next year. By hosting the event we've found a way for the band to perform their music and an opportunity for them to get money as well."

The band has set up a Givealittle page to raise funds.

"It's going to be really hard for them to raise funds with all the events cancelled so any support would be wonderful."

The event will be hosted by Phil Quinney and The Hits Taranaki host Connor Kitto.

Phil says he's pleased that they have found a way to keep the event going.

"It will obviously be very different for all of us involved, but I'm sure we will find a way to make it as inclusive as we can. Rudolph and Jingle Bells will be a bit different without all the little ones leading the way, but delighted we still have an event and let's hope we're back to normal next year."

Connor says diversifying is the name of the event game at the moment and the event speaks volumes as to how loved the Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass is.

"They are trying to find any means possible to spread the Christmas spirit. The livestream is going to be a fun, wholesome, and jolly event that I hope everyone can get behind."

The livestream will start at 7.30 pm.

■ To donate to the Givealittle page, go to givealittle.co.nz/org/new-plymouth-brass

The Details:

What: Christmas By Candlelight

When: December 19, starting at 7.30pm

Where: The event will be streamed on the Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass Facebook page.