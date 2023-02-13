Anyone with a connection to Cardiff Hall or the Cardiff district is invited to get involved with the planned centenary celebrations. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Over the past 100 years, Cardiff Hall has been the base of a wide range of activities and events for the Cardiff community.

Sara Flight, treasurer of the Cardiff Hall Society, says the hall has been used for everything from scout groups and cabaret nights to birthday parties and wedding receptions over the decades.

“When the Cardiff school was open, there were functions or activities at the hall most days and nights. There was the Cardiff Women’s Division, the scouts group, garden circle, indoor bowls and the Cardiff Entertainers.”

While some groups have moved to new locations, or are in recess, others such as the Cardiff Indoor Bowls group still use the hall, says Sara.

“The hall is also hired out for birthdays and wedding receptions, and a local ladies marching group use it for practising. We hosted a 1920s-themed cabaret prior to Covid, and have had local bands play since.”

The Cardiff Hall society looks after the hall and any maintenance required, she says.

“We all contribute to the maintenance either by obtaining grants or by donations of time and materials. We also receive a levy through the rates which is a big help.”

The society, which has about 10 members at present, tries to hold four district get-togethers each year at the hall, Sara says, with the focus on organising a centenary celebration for the hall and the community it serves. Sara says the plan is to have a shared pot-luck afternoon tea, giving people the opportunity to catch up and share memories with old friends.

“The event is open to anyone with a link to the Cardiff district, past and present committee members, groups and those who lived in the district.”

The Details:

What: Cardiff Hall Centenary Celebration

When: Saturday, May 13, 2pm to 4pm

Where: Cardiff Hall

Register interest: email lismsmith@xtra.co.nz or call 027 3925 421







