Sam Hyde as Elton John and Cam Crawford as Billy Joel; the pair known as Cam and Sam are coming to Taranaki.

Sam Hyde as Elton John and Cam Crawford as Billy Joel; the pair known as Cam and Sam are coming to Taranaki.

Move over Elton John and Billy Joel, some new pianists are in town.

Award-winning duo Cam (Crawford) and Sam (Hyde) debuted their tribute show Elton John vs Billy Joel in 2022 at The Eat, Drink, Play Festival, where they won Best in Play.

Now they are taking their show, complete with grand pianos, dramatic costumes and lots of great songs, on a nationwide tour, and New Plymouth is one of their stops.

Ahead of their Taranaki trip, Stratford Press editor Ilona Hanne caught up with the duo to find out a bit more.

How did the two of you first meet?

Cam (Billy Joel): A mutual friend (Matt McLaughlin) was at a duelling pianos gig in Vegas several years ago. He tagged us both in a Facebook message saying ‘you guys should do this’. We’d actually never met, even though we live in the same suburb in Wellington and know loads of the same people.

Where did the idea for this show, of having two of the biggest piano musicians in the history of piano pop fight it out on stage, come from?

Sam (Elton John): I’ve been wanting to do one for years, knowing Elton and Billy did one themselves.

Cam: We both love Elton and Billy’s music and had been playing a bunch of their tunes in our duelling piano shows so it was a logical step bringing the Elton vs Billy show to life.

Was there ever a fight or disagreement as to who was going to play who in the show?

Sam: No, I was always going to be Elton.

Cam: My voice suits Billy’s tunes and I already had a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses. Sam not only does a great Elton, but he enjoys the bling too.

Why is your musician the best?

Sam: He [Elton] is the wonder kid. Good at everything he does. Magic literally falls off him.

Cam: In all honesty, I enjoy each artist’s music equally. Elton for his pop writing sensibility and Billy for his soulful touches and power.

Sam Hyde as Elton John and Cam Crawford as Billy Joel duelling it out on stage.

Out of the opposite musician’s playlist, what one song do you envy and why?

Cam: Yellow Brick Road is an epic tune with a great melody. It’s always a hugely popular sing-along.

Sam: Uptown Girl because it’s just such a fun piece of pop genius.

Do you dress up for the show at all — how do you channel the musician you are representing?

Cam: Yes, I get into a suit and tie and put on a pair of sunglasses. Billy is definitely the more conservative of the two, but he also enjoys to have a laugh which is something we bring to this duo.

Sam: Well, it’s the only time in my life I wear 6-foot-high wigs, so I guess you could say I’m dressed up.

Have you played in Taranaki before?

Cam: Yes. Most recently with 80s band Love Shack. I love coming to Taranaki, it’s got great people, food, coffee and the scenery is epic.

Sam: Yes I have, and I am looking forward to returning.

Who should come and see the two of you perform this Elton John vs Billy Joel show?

Sam: Anyone with a love of live performance, whether they are Elton or Billy fans or not.

Cam: Ultimately, it’s a show for all ages. Pretty much anyone who enjoys the music of Elton or Billy or is simply looking for a great night of entertainment.

The Details:

What: Cam and Sam’s Elton John vs Billy Joel national tour

When: Sunday, November 5, 7.30pm

Where: Theatre Royal, TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Tickets: www.ticketek.co.nz

Win: Thanks to Cam and Sam, we have a double pass for one lucky winner to go and enjoy this show. To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with Elton v Billy in the subject line. Include your name and contact details in the body of the email. Competition closes at noon, Friday, October 27, and the winner will be contacted that afternoon.







