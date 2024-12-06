However, Jo James, owner of Juno Gin, distiller and qualified spirit judge, commented on the quality of the locally grown angelica.

“From the moment we opened the samples I could tell that the angelica was special. While each angelica variant had its own qualities ranging from soft to sharp, sweet to earthy, the one we used in this small batch had wonderfully bright gooseberry and beetroot notes on the nose. The texture was light, and the flavour had a slightly peppery finish.”

James, a strong advocate for locally sourced ingredients, said that the prospect of more botanicals coming from within the region could be a game-changer for the profile of local gin.

“Locally sourced ingredients not only have unique flavours and aromas, but we can build powerful stories into our brand from the land, our people and the passion that Taranaki growers have for sustainability and great produce.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone.

“Beyond angelica, other trial crops, like ashwagandha, have also shown potential in Taranaki conditions. Trials indicate that local soil and climate can yield medicinal plants rich in bioactive compounds, positioning the region to meet rising global demand for natural health products.

“Ultimately, we hope to show local farmers there are other ways to use land that are profitable, sustainable and resilient,” Bauer said.

“The crops we’re focusing on are just a sample of what’s possible. Our goal is to inspire farmers to explore opportunities, connect with customers and tap into the demand of diverse industries.”

The New Plymouth event also featured locally inspired perfume, made by Brooke Lean, owner of The Virtue.

Perfume is another high-value industry that could open potential markets for locally grown botanicals.

“It’s wonderful to see these products come to life,” said Bauer.

“As we enter the Christmas break and our third year of Phase 2 of the project, we’re excited to continue the success of the project and more products to come.”

Branching Out invites farmers, landowners, industry leaders and locals to follow the project’s journey by signing up for Venture Taranaki’s newsletter. Landowners who are interested in learning about land diversification options can also register online for a 15-minute discovery call with the Branching Out team.