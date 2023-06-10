Nellie Joan's owner Helen Cloke. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“Every woman deserves a bra they love and feel comfortable in.”

Helen Cloke, owner of Nellie Joans in Eltham, believes every woman deserves a special bra. One that fits them properly and makes them feel confident in their own skin.

“I read 90 per cent of women sew their own bras because they can’t find something that fits and if they do, it’s beige and boring. This way people can express themselves and make a bra that’s perfect for them.”

Helen sells patterns, materials, and sewing supplies for people to make their own bras.

“It’s a lot more special when you wear a bra that you’ve created. People can pick what best suits them and tailor their bra to what feels best.”

She opened her shop in Eltham last year after previously running the business from her Stratford home for five years.

“My husband leased the Eltham building for his electrical business. He didn’t need the front part of the shop so I was able to renovate this space to suit my needs. It’s worked perfectly.”

Owning a bra supplies store is a long way from her previous work as a landscape designer, but Helen says she has always enjoyed making her own clothes.

After reading about people making their own bras, she thought she’d give it a go.

Helen couldn’t find the materials she wanted in New Zealand so she and her friend Lynda Stevenson purchased a bulk lot.

“The name Nellie Joans is a combination of my nickname Nellie and Joans is the name of one of Lynda’s family members.”

Now that Helen is settled in she is looking forward to hosting bra-making classes.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and now that I have the space, I can.”

She says the Eltham community has been warm and inviting.

“It’s the perfect place to have my business.”

Nellie Joans is open Tuesday to Thursday 9.30am-3.30pm or by appointment. For more information about Nellie Joans, visit the Facebook page, Instagram or website: https://nelliejoans.co.nz/















