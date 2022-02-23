The area affected by the proposed ban. Photo/ Supplied

A ban on a popular coastal road in central New Plymouth is being proposed.

Police and the New Plymouth District Council are looking at banning cars on two sections of Centennial Drive at night after a boy racer meet in October last year left one woman injured and a police car smashed up.

Sargeant Grant Sawtell of New Plymouth police says a bylaw would be another tool for managing potentially dangerous situations and keeping the community safe.

"Preventing these gatherings from happening in the first place is the ideal situation, which is the aim of the bylaw. However it would also give us more power to act if a future incident occurs on Centennial Drive."

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom agrees and wants to kick the anti-social behaviour to touch.

"Centennial Drive is one of our district's most popular scenic routes with its sweeping views over the Tasman Sea and Ngāmotu/Sugar Loaf Islands but it's a regular magnet for boy racers too."

The proposed ban comes after last year's boy racer meet. Photo/ Supplied

He says they often cause damage and the violence at the meet in October was unacceptable.

"We can't turn a blind eye to this problem any more. We have to support our police by providing them the tools to help maintain public safety. A similar bylaw's worked well in Bell Block's industrial area and the problems that plagued those businesses have disappeared since 2009 when the bylaw came in."

The proposal is to ban light vehicles (weighing less than 3.5 tonnes) overnight from 10pm to 5am seven days a week, from these areas of Centennial Drive: Between the top carpark and the intersection with Rangitake Drive, between the bottom carpark and the intersection with Te Ngahoro Rd.

The gap between the two sections will mean the public can still access Back Beach 24/7. Heavy commercial traffic, such as tankers and trucks, wouldn't be affected.

The public is urged to tell the police and New Plymouth District Council what they think, by completing a short survey at go to npdc.govt.nz/HaveYourSay.