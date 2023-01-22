Borders to Whangamōmona thrown open for Republic Day

TV Personality Matt Chisholm was popular on the day. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The borders to Whangamōmona were thrown open on Saturday, with everyone invited to come and celebrate New Zealand’s only republic.

Hundreds of visitors joined the 12 or so residents to celebrate all things Whangamōmona. While entry to the republic was free this year many people still purchased a passport, or a stamp to add to their original one.

Sam Faull (11) from Tāngarākau was there on the day. He said he’s attended the republic day celebration for as long as he can remember.

Sam Faull (11) from Tāngarākau had a go on the bucking broncho. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

“It’s a good day out and always a lot of fun.”

This year the republic day had a new activity, the bucking broncho. Sam was one of the many people who attempted to stay on the bull the longest. He managed to stay on the bull until the speed reached 60.

“It was a lot of fun. I also plan to have a go on the Central Taranaki Young Farmers dunk a clown activity. It’s a pretty hot day and that will be the best way to cool off.

TV presenter turned sheep and beef farmer Matt Chisholm travelled to Whangamōmona again this year in conjunction with the Rural Support Trust. He first attended the republic day in 2021.

The sheep raced through the main street. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Matt was keen to give everything a go, from the dunk the clown activity, the bucking broncho, shearing a sheep and even skinning a possum.

“The republic day is quintessentially old-school New Zealand at its best. I love the vibe and all the connections. I caught up with people I met last time and also made some new connections as well. It’s a privilege to be back here again and a part of the day.”