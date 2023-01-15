John Herlihy is seeking re-election. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The borders are being thrown open for this year’s Whangamomona Republic Day.

Republic of Whangamomona committee member Amanda Harris says this year entry to the biennial event will be free.

“Everyone’s had a rough time so this year we decided to open the borders at no cost or restrictions. However, if people still want to purchase a passport these will be available for $5 or if they want to stamp their normal passport it’s $2.”

In its 34th year, the republic has a biennial election and incumbent president John Herlihy has put his name forward for re-election, says Amanda.

She says as well as the election, there will be plenty of rural activities set up for visitors crossing the border.

“This year we will have a bucking broncho which is something different. All the popular favourites are back including the gut buster, swimming with eels, possum skinning, tug of war, little miss and master competition and all the good rural activities we know and love. There will also be face paint and a bouncy castle and plenty of stalls. The Central Taranaki Young Farmers will be providing their dunk-the-clown activity as well. There will be lots of different activities and stalls to suit everyone.”

She says this year there will be two sheep races, with each sheep ridden by a teddy jockey.

“Two farmers have jumped on board allowing us to run two races this year which is exciting. Each sheep will be ridden by a little stuffed toy jockey, and people will be selling sheep race tickets on the day for people to be in to win.”

People will have the chance to get an aerial view of Whangamomona, with helicopter rides taking place on the day.

“It will be all go in Whanga. We’re very keen for this event to happen.”

Entry to this year's Whangamomona Republic Day is free. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Amanda says TV personality and mental health advocate Matt Chisholm will be in the republic again this year, in conjunction with Rural Support Trust.

“He was quite popular at the last event, especially when he was asked to skin a possum. We hope his skills have improved this time around and he can have another crack at it.”

She says there is plenty of parking available.

“There will be parking available at the Whangamomona Rugby Ground. People will be escorted around the festivities and able to park there.”

At the end of the day an auction will take place to raise money for the republic. Amanda encourages people to bring loads of cash on the day, with eftpos machines scarce in the republic.

“It’s gearing up to be a good day and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

The Details:

What: Whangamomona Republic Day.

When: Saturday, January 21, 10am-4pm.

Programme: Gutbuster 11.30am, sheep races 12.30pm and 2.15pm, Little Miss and Master Whanga 3pm, nominations for president close 3pm, swearing in of president 3.30pm, auction 4pm.











