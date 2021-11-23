Book review: Gangsta Granny Strikes Again

Gangsta Granny Strokes Again is the perfect book to gift to young readers this season.

Review: Gangsta Granny Strokes Again by David Walliams, illustrated by Tony Ross.

David Walliams has done it again - producing yet another book that will have young readers chuckling chapter to chapter as they enjoy this hilarious mystery adventure story.

The book is a sequel to the equally funny Gangsta Granny, where readers first met Ben, an ordinary 12-year-old boy who goes on some very extraordinary adventures thanks to his granny.

In the first book, Ben learned there was more to his granny than an elderly lady who liked cabbage and playing Scrabble - she was also an international jewel thief known as The Black Cat.

In the sequel, he is sadly getting used to life without his granny after she died. Left with only his memories of their incredible adventures when they set out to steal the Crown Jewels, Ben is shaken out of his sadness when something inexplicable happens.

World-famous treasures are stolen in the dead of night and the clues point to none other than The Black Cat? But that's impossible, Ben knows The Black Cat is no longer around ... or does he?

As with all David Walliams' books, the story is packed full of brilliantly well thought out characters, lots of relatable moments and lots of funny twists and turns. Illustrated by Tony Ross, the book is visually appealing enough to tempt even the most reluctant of readers.

While the book is a sequel, it can be read as a stand-alone story as well, thanks to the handy character descriptions at the start of the book. However, most readers are likely to immediately want to read all of David Walliams' books after they try this one, and they won't be disappointed.

If you are looking for a gift for a child aged between 8 and 12 this Christmas, any of David Walliams' books would be a good choice, with this title likely to be topping many Christmas wishlists sent to Santa.

Margie and the gorgeous girls at Stratford Paper Plus have kindly given the Stratford Press a copy of this book for one lucky reader to win. To enter the draw, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz or call us on 06 969 4024 and leave your name and contact phone number. If entering by email please put Gangsta Granny in the subject line. Entries close at noon, Wednesday, December 1 and the winner will be contacted that afternoon.