The overall winners were presented with their awards by NABBA president Jim Pitt (fourth from left) and a goody bag by Ray Landon (third from right) from Committed AF Apparel. Photo / MAD Media

Bodybuilders from Taranaki, Whanganui, Palmerston North and Auckland shaped up for a recent bodybuilding competition.

The 2022 NABBA (National Amateur Body-Builders' Association) Body Building Taranaki Champs took place earlier this month in New Plymouth and organiser Anne Russell is thrilled with the event.

"It was very special. We had 16 competitors and all of them qualified for nationals in October. It's very rare to have that happen so we're very happy."

The event took place at Paritutu Bowling Club and Anne says the venue was perfect for the event.

"It went really well and the venue was stunning."

She says the last event to take place in Taranaki was in 2019.

"We had to keep cancelling it because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I was determined to run the event this year and I'm stoked that we could. The bodybuilders were in amazing shape. The pandemic meant they had a lot of interference with their training, so they had to constantly change eating plans and their workouts, but they showed up and they were amazing."

Anne says the show was well received by the crowd.

"We've had nothing but positive feedback and over that weekend, our membership on the NABBA Taranaki Facebook page grew."

The judging took place during the day, and in the evening there was a show where competitors performed to their selected music.

"The regional champions were judged and then the awards were handed out."

As well as competing, contestants had the chance to visit some of New Plymouth's great spots.

"We had an after-show function at The Treehouse to get together and socialise. Some of the competitors didn't know anyone but at the end of the function, they became great friends. There's a lot of comradery in bodybuilding."

The next morning, competitors had an official breakfast at Joe's Garage before heading back home.

"It ensured our competitors who came from out of the region had a good meal before travelling home and gave the opportunity for more comradery."

The competitors are now training for nationals.

"We're very stoked with the turnout and can't wait for the next event. We're grateful to our sponsors for enabling this great event to happen."

Taranaki Overall Champions 2022 results: Ms Taranaki Shape: Amelia Solly. Ms Taranaki Classic Women: Karla Wynd. Mr Taranaki Athletic: Darren Faulkner. Mr Taranaki Body Board shorts: Chevin Cox. Ms Taranaki Figure: Farah Deobhakta. Mr Taranaki Physique: Simon Srey Keo. Mixed Pairs winners: Wayne Hardy and Farah Deobhakta. Best Male performer: Tony Joseph. Best Female performer: Justine Lehmann. Top Gym: Rampage City Gym New Plymouth