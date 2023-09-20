The BNZ Breakers are coming to New Plymouth's TSB Stadium in January.

The 2022-23 National Basketball League grand finalists, the BNZ Breakers, will take on Melbourne United at NPDC’s TSB Stadium in January.

NPDC TSB Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands lead Eli Paurini says securing regular games with the New Zealand Breakers is a big deal for TSB Stadium.

“It shows they recognise we have a quality venue for the league and that the community will always show up. Having high-level sport in the venue provides the opportunity to motivate young basketball players in the crowd and create a great atmosphere for people to enjoy.”

Eli says this is the sixth Breakers match hosted by the venue with a game in 2025 on the radar.

BNZ Breakers chief executive Lisa Edser says Taranaki’s TSB Stadium has become something of a fortress for the team in recent years.

“I think everyone remembers Rob Loe’s crunch three-pointer against the Kings a couple years back and last season’s Rayan Rupert masterclass in the win against the Wildcats which was crucial in us reaching the finals. We hope for some more Taranaki magic to rub off on us against the star-studded Melbourne United outfit in January because they have been traditionally one of our hardest foes to beat,” she says.

Tickets for the match are on sale now.

The Details

What: BNZ Breakers v Melbourne United

When: Friday, January 12

Tip-off: 7.30pm

Tickets: Ticketek.co.nz.