Bizlink Hāwera: Parade to fill Hāwera's main street with the sound of music

The Bizlink Hāwera Christmas Parade and Street Festival takes place this Saturday. Photo/ Supplied

Hāwera's main street will be filled with the sound of music at Bizlink Hāwera's Christmas Parade and Street Festival.

Co-ordinator Nikki Watson says the theme is musical madness.

"We wanted to encourage community groups, businesses, and schools to have music coming from their float."

She says the live performances from local groups and musicians will keep audiences entertained.

"We have performances from Gypsophilia the belly dancing group, Hāwera Brass Band, and Shaquilla Buckley and his hip-hop crew. Musicians including Mitch Careswell and Jonte Van Endhoven will be stationed along High St as well. "

Nikki says there will be plenty of activities for families.

"There is a mechanical bull, hair braiding, face painting, and Tinka the Train owned by Hāwera Mt View Lions Club will be operating through High St. The street festival begins at 9.30am and the parade begins at 12.30pm."

She says as well as entertainment, the event gives people the chance to do some early Christmas shopping.

"There will be market stalls set up along the street. People can enjoy the lovely music while shopping prior to the parade."

Nikki says there are 'amazing' prizes available for the floats.

"We have prizes for first, second, third, and we've introduced a school category for the floats as well."

Bizlink have also organised a competition for local businesses.

"We have a decorate your workspace competition. Businesses can choose to decorate their desk, staff-room or have a window display. There are two categories. We have best workspace where businesses decorate an individual work area such as a desk or counter or best workplace which is decorating the whole business such as offices, interior, exterior, windows, or retail space."

"Bizlink enjoys providing free family-friendly entertainment for the community."

■ Bizlink Hāwera's Christmas Parade and Street Festival takes place December 12. The street festival starts at 9.30am and the parade starts at 12pm. The main road is closed from 9.30am and opens at 1pm after the parade. Businesses wanting to enter the decorate your workspace competition need to email entry photos to theteam@bizlinkhawera.co.nz before Friday, December 11, 1pm.