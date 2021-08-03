Bizlink Hāwera: Crowds flock for annual winter festival

Jonte Van Endhoven was one of the musicians who entertained the late night shoppers.

Jonte Van Endhoven was one of the musicians who entertained the late night shoppers.

Crowds flocked to Hāwera's High St for the annual Bizlink Hāwera Winter Festival.

Festival goers enjoyed late night shopping and live entertainment. This is the third year the festival has run and Bizlink Hāwera co-ordinator Petra Finer says it was a success.

"We could not have wished for better weather and as a result there were more families out and about than ever before.

"The open businesses truly helped make it a success - whether it was an in-store competition, a sale, a giveaway or just a warm space and a friendly smile, their contributions all helped build a special atmosphere."

Jonte Van Endhoven was one of the musicians who kept the crowd entertained as they shopped.

Jonte says this is the second time he has performed at the winter festival.

"I really enjoyed the festival last year so I came back this year. I enjoy performing for people."

Nevaeh Graham, 3, enjoyed roasting a marshmallow with the help of the Normanby and Districts Lions Club.

"I really like marshmallows and when they're roasted they taste very nice."

Michael and Melissa Brandon of Canaan Honey travelled from Whanganui to set up a stall in the winter festival.

Michael says it's great to see a big community event.

"My wife and I thought it would be great to come down. We've been to a market day in Hāwera before but this is our first winter festival."

Melissa says she liked the vibe of the festival.

"It was really fun and we met a lot of people. I think we'll definitely be coming back."

Kiani Makea, 3, and Massey Jay Makea, 5, enjoyed the silent disco in the Oxygen building.

Massey Jay says he enjoyed listening to the music through the headphones.

"There were two DJs there and we could choose which one we listened to through the headphones, it was fun."

Kiani liked dancing to the music.

Sonic Delusion performed for the crowds.

"It was very fun and the room looked cool with the different lights. I also got my face painted."

Paper Plus Hāwera were one of many businesses open throughout the evening.

Staff member Jordan Dawson says there was a steady flow of customers through the door throughout the festival.

"The winter festival is a great event for our community. It was nice to listen to all the musical talent as well."

The store was open for last year's festival as well.

"The community has the opportunity to shop at night which is great as it supports the local businesses."

Logan Te Ngahue, 13, ate nine slices of pizza in the pizza eating competition.

One of the popular events at the festival was the St John pizza eating competition fundraiser.

Logan Te Ngahue, 13, was one of the contestants.

"I ate nine slices of the classic cheese pizza, I felt pretty full afterwards. I enjoyed the contest and I think it's great to raise money for the St John Ambulance."