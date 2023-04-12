Happy birthday to all the Taranaki tamariki currently celebrating a birthday.

Rā whānau kia koe - happy birthday!

As we announced earlier this year, we have relaunched our popular Birthday Corner feature with a fresh new look. Every few weeks (when space allows), we will feature some of our community’s tamariki who are celebrating a birthday this time around. One lucky child will be drawn (at random) to receive an extra special birthday treat in the form of a voucher for Marbles Buffet.

This week we are celebrating five tamariki - Leif, Clayton, Levi, Indiana and Travis.

Happy birthday Leif!

Our youngest birthday star to feature this week is Leif Thompson, who celebrated his first birthday on April 8 - just one day after his dad turned 28! Leif loves any toys or objects that make noise, and anything he can push along the carpet and race around the house. He also loves racing through his tunnel and into his ball pit. He is celebrating his birthday this year with a joint celebration with his dad, as well as his own get-together with some friends at a local park with a picnic. Happy birthday Leif!

Happy birthday Clayton, we hope you had lots of fun celebrating.

Next up is Clayton Davis, who turned two on April 9. This little man loves anything with wheels and tracks. He also loves animals and anything to do with getting wet (including sitting in the dog’s water bowl). When not taking a dive into the dog’s bowl, Clayton enjoys watching Paw Patrol and Chuggington or playing in his sandpit. He’d like to go to McDonald’s for his birthday this year.

Levi turned four recently. Happy birthday Levi!

Levi has a few birthdays under his belt now, and turned four on March 29. He loves watching his uncle race his stockcar. Levi also likes tractors, motorbikes and anything else that moves - but we bet his uncle is the fastest! Levi spent his birthday celebrating with his friends at daycare, and decorating his special birthday cupcake.

This smiley young lady turned seven in March this year.

We have another speedway fan this week, and she shares a birthday with Levi! Indiana Young (Indi), who turned seven on March 29, loves playing soccer or Roblox. She loves the whole rainbow when it comes to choosing a favourite colour, and also loves spending time with her family. Indi always enjoys watching speedway racing, especially when her uncle Adam is racing his streetstock car. Indi wants a unicorn birthday party at the Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre this year.

Indi was randomly selected as our Birthday Winner this week - congratulations Indi! Call into our office at 178 Broadway to collect your voucher.

Travis celebrated his eighth birthday this month.

Travis McDonald turned eight on April 2 this year. As you can see from the picture, Travis loves riding motorbikes. When he’s not on his bike, he loves playing hockey or going fishing. Travis also enjoys hanging with his friends or watching movies with his dad - especially movies like Harry Potter. Great taste there, Travis! He was celebrating his birthday this year with family, and was hoping for a Harry Potter-themed cake.

Do you want to enter your child for the Stratford Press Birthday Corner feature?

To be entered, children must be turning no older than 13, and their details must be submitted one or two weeks before their birthday. Anyone entering a child must be their legal guardian - grandparents, aunties and uncles, cousins and neighbours, we know you love all the tamariki in your whānau, but please leave it for their legal guardian/day-to-day caregiver to enter them for this.

Please send the following details to editor@stratfordpress.co.nz and put ‘Birthday Corner’ in the subject line.

Child’s name - first and last.

The age they are turning, and their birthday date.

Their favourite things (include a few - animals, colours, people, performers - tell us what they love!).

How they are hoping to celebrate their birthday (maybe a certain themed cake, or a themed party, a day baking with Granny or hanging out with friends at the movies).

Include a jpeg photo of them (taken within the last 12 months, please) and make sure if anyone else is included in the photo, you have their permission for it to be used.

All children’s names, ages and other details will be included in the relevant week, with one lucky child drawn at random to be the birthday star, winning the voucher and having their photo printed as well. Please note, we don’t carry over information from previous years, so even if you have entered your child in the past, please do resubmit them for this year. Remember to enter your child a couple of weeks before their birthday - we do the draw and file the content on Thursday at noon for the following Wednesday’s paper.