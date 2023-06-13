Happy birthday to all tamariki celebrating their birthdays currently.

Rā whānau kia koe - happy birthday!

As we announced earlier this year, we have relaunched our popular Birthday Corner feature with a fresh new look. Every few weeks (when space allows), we will feature some of our community’s tamariki who are celebrating a birthday around this time. One lucky child will be drawn (at random) to receive an extra special birthday treat in the form of a voucher for Marbles Buffet.

This week we are celebrating just one special birthday, so the good news for this young man is he is the guaranteed recipient of our Marbles Buffet voucher.

Rā whānau kia koe Archie - we hope you have a fantastic Pokémon themed birthday!

Archie Mortenson is hoping to catch them all when the big Pokémon fan celebrates his birthday this month.

Pokémon fan Archie Mortensen turns 6 on June 22. As well as loving things all Pokémon, he also enjoys swimming. Archie is hoping for a Pokémon themed birthday this year including a Pokémon cake. Archie also loves spending time with his pets - a dog called Bluey and and a cat called Eevee (after a Pokémon character).







