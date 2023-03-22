Happy birthday to all the Taranaki tamariki celebrating a birthday currently. Photo / Unsplash

Earlier this month, we announced the relaunch of our popular Birthday Corner in the Stratford Press.

Now we are ready to launch the fresh-look birthday corner, with three of the region’s tamariki featuring in this first edition of it. To celebrate, instead of drawing one winner, we are gifting all three a Marbles voucher thanks to the generous team at the Devon Hotel.

Happy birthday Joe, Fox and Kyan!

Fox Raynes celebrated his third birthday on March 23.

This happy youngster loves anything with wheels. If he’s not zooming around an imagined race track on the floor, he can be found painting pictures, colouring the walls, singing and dancing, or lovingly annoying his doggie Echo. He has asked for a birthday cake featuring trains, diggers and “all the wheels” and will celebrate with his friends at Playcentre.

Kyan Bosson celebrated his first birthday on March 17.

Kyan Bosson celebrated his first birthday last week on March 17 - also known as St Patrick’s Day. This smiley young man enjoys going swimming, as well as anything musical - be it toys or hearing music play.

Joe Werder is turning eight on March 30.

Joe Werder is turning eight years old on March 30. This busy youngster loves his flock of sheep (which he is putting to the ram soon) as well as training Bing, his heading pup. When not out on the farm, he can be found playing tennis at Douglas or getting ready for next term’s rugby. This month, Joe climbed to the top of the mountain, and he plans to spend his birthday with his cousins and friends, enjoying some cake and lamb chops to eat.

Do you want to enter your child for the Stratford Press Birthday Corner feature?

To be entered, children must be turning no older than 13, and their details must be submitted one or two weeks before their birthday. Anyone entering a child must be their legal guardian - grandparents, aunties and uncles, cousins and neighbours, we know you love all the tamariki in your whānau, but please leave it for their legal guardian/day-to-day caregiver to enter them for this.

Please send the following details to editor@stratfordpress.co.nz and put ‘Birthday Corner’ in the subject line.

Child’s name - first and last.

The age they are turning, and their birthday date.

Their favourite things (include a few - animals, colours, people, performers - tell us what they love!).

How they are hoping to celebrate their birthday (maybe a certain themed cake, or a themed party, a day baking with Granny or hanging out with friends at the movies).

Include a jpeg photo of them (taken within the last 12 months, please) and make sure if anyone else is included in the photo, you have their permission for it to be used.

All children’s names, ages and other details will be included in the relevant week, with one lucky child drawn at random to be the birthday star, winning the voucher and having their photo printed as well. Please note, we don’t carry over information from previous years, so even if you have entered your child in the past, please do resubmit them for this year. Remember to enter your child a couple of weeks before their birthday - we do the draw and file the content on Thursday at noon for the following Wednesday’s paper.