George Tuahine being presented with the award. Photo/ Supplied

An organiser of the Taranaki Country Music Festival was recognised for his dedication to the genre.

George Tuahine was presented with a service award for his dedication, and guidance in country music for 66 years. This was presented by patron and life member of the New Zealand Country Music Association Dennis August.

Jocelyn Tuahine, who also organises the festival and runs the Riverside Country Music Group with George, says it was an incredible moment, especially with the presentation taking place at the festival.

“The whole festival was amazing but George receiving the award was a very special moment.”

Over 450 people attended the festival with the Harmony Hunters from Nelson, and Sha-Low from Timaru being crowd favourites.

“We also had Alan Barron from Christchurch, Raymond Solomon, Doug Erutoe and Ivan Broughton and his brother Colin.”

Jocelyn says country music fans don’t have to wait long for the next event, with the annual Easter bash taking place in April.

“A lot of people have said they’re going to come to this. It’s always good knowing the work we and our helpers do is appreciated.”

Jocelyn and George are adding something new to the 2024 Country Music Festival programme next year, with the Taranaki Country Music Awards returning after 10 years. Jocelyn says the awards are special to her.

“I was involved with running country music awards here in New Plymouth with the help of my father and late husband. This started in 1989 and stopped in 2013. After 10 years we feel privileged to bring this back to our region.”

The country music awards will start on Thursday, February 15, 2024, with auditions running on Thursday and Friday, with the finals taking place Friday afternoon before the Country Music Festival’s Friday evening showcase.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun and we can’t wait to see everyone back.”

The Details:

What: Easter bash.

When: Thursday, April 6-Saturday, April 8.

Where: Waitara War Memorial Hall.

Tickets: https://taranakifestival.co.nz/







