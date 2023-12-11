It’s hard to beat a night at speedway on Boxing Night.

It has become somewhat of a tradition in Taranaki, the day after Christmas, after the Boxing Day sales, for families to converge on Stratford Speedway for a night of speedway action.

After the hustle and bustle of Christmas Day duties, lunch, dinner, presents and family time, it can be relaxing to sit in the warm evening air at the track.

It’s a little different for the drivers, they will be preparing their cars for racing, maybe trying to sneak some time in the shed on Christmas day or getting together with their mates to help prepare their cars.

Demolition Derby competitors, many who have never been on the race track before will have their rule book in hand, stripping their cars of plastic and flammable parts, fitting roll bars and five-point harnesses, getting ready to destroy their cars at the end of the evening.

Racing will again take place at Stratford Speedway this Boxing Night, an exciting lineup of classes and the Ramp Demolition Derby at the end of the night. It will be the last chance for many competitors to spin some laps and tune their cars before they compete in the national titles for their various classes as we are heading into the height of the speedway season.

On the race card for this event, which is the last racing before the Five Star Liquor New Zealand Stockcar Championship in mid-January is the Taranaki Midget Champs, Taranaki Streetstock Champs, Saloon Heritage Shield, Youth Ministock City of New Plymouth Classic with supporting classes of Stockcars and Superstocks plus of course the Ramp Demolition Derby.

So, if you want to relax, want to see high-speed action and want to see the car-crunching carnage that comes with the Demolition Derby, then head to Stratford Speedway this Boxing Night.

Racing will start at 6pm.