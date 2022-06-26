Bernie the horse is retiring after working with the Central Taranaki New Zealand Riding for the Disabled Association for 12 years. Photo / Alyssa Smith

For 12 years, Bernie the horse has helped Central Taranaki New Zealand Riding for the Disabled Association.

Now, at 31 years of age, it's time for Bernie to retire to a simple life on the farm, where he will graze and relax.

Central Taranaki New Zealand Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Association President Sarah Collier says Bernie arrived with them at 19 years old.

"He has quite an interesting history. He was a shepherd horse in Aotuhia station. He was named after a very iconic stock agent in Taranaki Bernie Mann. He was very well known in the region's rural sector. From Aotuhia, Bernie became a tracking horse with the Taranaki Tracking Club."

Bernie has also appeared on the big screen, featuring in the 2003 film The Last Samurai.

"He is an absolutely gorgeous black colour so they were very interested in using him to film."

At 19 years old, the Tracking Club asked Sarah if they would like him for the

Central Taranaki New Zealand Riding for the Disabled Association.

"We of course I said yes, he is a beautiful horse. When we got him, we worked to gain his trust and after a while, he adjusted well to RDA."

Sarah says Bernie is a favourite, with riders always happy to see them.

"We work with 20 young riders from the high school, and primary school's around the district. They're always happy to see Bernie."

As Bernie got older, Sarah says they put weight restrictions on him.

"We made it so he would only carry up to 50kgs."

With the term ending at the start of the month, Sarah says it was time for Bernie to retire.

"He's going to live a happy life on the farm in Rawhitiroa, where he will be grazing and just relaxing. He's done very well in his life and served a lot of people."

She says the RDA is looking for more volunteers.

"It's very meaningful work, knowing you're helping young people gain confidence. We're looking for more volunteers to help on a Thursday during school terms 1, 2 and 4."

■ For more information on becoming a volunteer, contact Sarah on 027 201 2943.