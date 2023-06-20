Mel Poulton is the key note speaker of the event. Photo / Beef and Lamb NZ

Mel Poulton is the key note speaker of the event. Photo / Beef and Lamb NZ

Taranaki’s farmers are encouraged to get off the farm and attend this year’s final Beef and Lamb event.

Brayn Hocken, Beef and Lamb New Zealand Western North Island Farmer councillor, says the New Plymouth-based Big Dine In is the conclusion to a five-event series.

“I’d like to thank Richard Brewer, Graham Fergus and Stacey Buchanan for helping organise these events.”

The event provides the chance for farmers to connect with others, he says.

“It’s going to be a good night. Everyone should buy a ticket and come along.”

Beef and Lamb New Zealand’s lead extension manager for the North Island, Jason Griffin, says the event is a celebration of farmers’ contributions to the country.

“It’s about celebrating and being proud to be contributing to our sector.”

Mel Poulton farmer and Special Agricultural Trade Envoy is the event’s keynote speaker. Jason says Mel is a food producer running a 2500-acre sheep and beef farm in the Tararua District.

“Since January 2020 she has also been New Zealand’s Agriculture Trade Envoy representing dairy, sheep and beef, deer, horticulture, arable, and wine sectors. It is a unique role, to bring a farmer’s perspective to international trade in food and agriculture and to build partnerships with farming organisations and companies offshore.”

There is also the chance for people to win prizes, he says.

“We have thousands of dollars worth of farm product prizes to be drawn on the night.”

He encourages people to book their tickets fast.

“You don’t want to miss this final event on Taranaki’s calendar. It’s going to be a big one.”

The Details:

What: Beef and Lamb New Zealand’s Big Dine In- New Plymouth

When: Friday June 30, 6pm

Where: Plymouth International, 220 Courtenay Street, New Plymouth

Tickets: Available in store from Stratford, Hāwera, Inglewood and Bell Block Farmlands stores.



