Beauty pageant contestant to hold an online auction to raise funds for charity

Hollie Radford, 17, is taking part in the Miss Taranaki 2021 beauty pageant. Photo/ Nicky Gray Photography

A beauty pageant contestant has organised an online auction to raise funds for a local charity.

Hollie Radford, 17, from Midhirst is entering this year's Miss Taranaki beauty pageant.

"I entered the competition as an opportunity to gain self-confidence. I've been wanting to enter for a while and this year I decided to bite the bullet and do it. I'm so thankful I did. It's really helped with my confidence. It's not all about what you look like, it's also about your personality."

To enter the contestants have to be sponsored by a local business.

"My sponsor is Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting. I approached them and I'm very thankful for their support. Each contestant has to give a speech about their business."

The competition started at the end of December and during the time period until the final night of the competition, Hollie is taking part in a number of community events.

"We also visit rest homes. I met a very lovely lady who I talked to for hours."

As part of the competition contestants raise money for a selected charity. This year the charity was the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust.

"This is a great charity to support as they do a lot for our community."

To raise money Hollie has organised an online auction.

"I've had a lot of help from friends and local businesses who have donated items for the auction."

The items will be listed on Hollie Radford's Miss Taranaki Facebook page.

"There will be a post with photos of the items and people can comment what item they want to bid on and how much they are bidding. The person with the highest bid at the end of the auction will win that item."

Hollie says a pamper package and a ride-on tractor will be popular items.

"The pamper pack has bath bombs, bath salts, and soaps and a massage voucher. The ride-on tractor was donated by Field Torque Taranaki. There are so many awesome items up for grabs."

Hollie has also organised a horse trek to raise funds for the charity.

"The trek takes place in Eltham over a dairy farm. People bring their own horse and the trek is over 450 acres of farmland featuring amazing views."

■ The online auction takes place Friday, January 22. For more information about the online auction or horse trek, visit Hollie Radford's Miss Taranaki Facebook page.