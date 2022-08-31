The Brass Wars- Mate vs Mate event is worth watching, says Hāwera Brass Band musical director Karl Anderson. Photo/ Unsplash

It will be mate versus mate as some of the central district's top brass musicians battle it out in south Taranaki.

Hāwera Brass Band musical director Karl Anderson says Brass Wars - Mate vs Mate is running in conjunction with the 2022 Central District Brass Band contest.

"The Central District Brass Bands contest will run over the weekend."

The central district covers Taranaki, Whanganui, Napier, Dannevirke, Fielding and Palmerston North.

"We've invited some of the best musicians in the central district to come and play."

He says the musicians will play a solo of their choosing, and the winner will receive ultimate bragging rights in being crowned the best musician for the central district.

"They will battle it out for the 2022 Invitation Slow Melody Champion."

He says there will be 14 competitors on the night, including local talent.

"Te Kiri King and Mathew Johnston from Hāwera Brass Band will be performing, as well as musicians from New Plymouth."

Karl says seven members from the Whanganui Brass Band will be at the event, with others travelling from Palmerston North and Fielding to compete.

"The Whanganui Brass Band came fourth in a grade at a recent national competition. Seven of those players will be performing on the night, so it's going to be a real treat."

He says there will be a number of notable musicians performing.

"People will watch 2022 national bandsman Ray Farrow Hamish Jellyman, champion soloist at the Brass Wars solo event Bryn Morgan, and 2022 champion soloist at the Brass Band Association of New Zealand nationals, Anna Lee."

Karl says the event will be entertaining and will feature a lot of talent.

"It's definitely one to come and watch. If you like great music and great talent, this is definitely something you need to watch."

The Details:

What: Brass Wars - Mate vs Mate.

When: September 3, starting at 7.30pm.

Where: Hāwera Memorial Theatre and Community Centre.

Tickets: $10 for an adult and $5 for children aged 13 and under.

Eftpos available on the night.