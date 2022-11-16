The Bartercard Taranaki Women's Cricket team won against Wairarapa. Photo/ Supplied

Bartercard Taranaki Women’s Cricket Team have started the Mike Shrimpton campaign with a win.

On Sunday the team played against Wairarapa at the Stratford Cricket Club. The game was delayed by rain but fortunately a full 40 overs were played.

Taranaki won the toss and elected to bat. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals but managed to bat through to the 40th over scoring 130 runs.

Emily Cunningham (23) and Melanie Megaw (20), along with 20 wides are the main contributors to the score.

Wairarapa lost their first wicket at the score of nine and had a good second wicket 38 partnership. Once that partnership was broken at 47, Taranaki Women started picking up wickets at regular intervals getting Wairarapa Women all out for 103 in 30 overs.

All the bowlers bowled well, the key wicket takers were Kate Baxter 4/26, Grace Foreman 2/11, Amy Foreman 2/10, and Lucy Mitchell 2/15.

This bonus point win will give the girls huge confidence to move forward in their second game against Hawke’s Bay at Palmerston North this coming weekend.



