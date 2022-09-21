Princess Diana and then Prince Charles with Prince William on the lawn of Government House. Photo/ Rob Tucker

Photos of both British royalty and rugby royalty are set to be auctioned off this month.

An image of the late Queen Elizabeth II in New Zealand and a photo of Beauden Barrett behind the bar at a New Plymouth pub are amongst the many iconic photos available for sale at the auction organised by photojournalist Rob Tucker.

Rob has organised the event to support an organisation that's supported him.

"I was referred for palliative care through Hospice Taranaki and I couldn't believe what they did for free. They're like angels of the night. I was talking to someone who works for them and they said they're desperate for funding. They're doing something for me so I thought I could do something for them."

He says he spoke to local photographers he knew about ways they could raise money for Hospice Taranaki.

"We reached out to other photojournalists and they've all come out of the woodwork to support this. When people hear you're helping Hospice Taranaki, they're always quick to jump at the chance to support the organisation."

Everyone has been affected by cancer in some way, he says.

"Whether it's you, family, or a friend, we've all had an experience with cancer, and how Hospice supports those patients."

In total 123 photos have been donated for the auction. Some of them capture historic moments while others capture the beauty of Taranaki, he says.

"One of the images is of Whina Cooper walking from Cape Reinga to the Beehive. There's also a photo of Tarankai Maunga from the cockpit of a Skyhawk."

"There will be images that will go for high price and images people may be able to get relatively cheaply. Ken Surie at Ken's Camera and Video in Christchurch printed the photos, and Jane's Gallery in New Plymouth mounted the images on foam board free of charge."

If people don't want to buy one of the photographs, even showing up to the event will help support Hospice Taranaki, Rob says.

"All of the proceeds go straight to Hospice Taranaki. Even if people come on the night and don't purchase anything, the money they spent on the ticket goes straight to Hospice Taranaki."

Beauden Barrett and colleagues at Crowded House. Photo/ Rob Tucker

A catalogue is also available for sale.

"The catalogue is a collectable item and would look great on a coffee table. The cost is $50 and people have been snapping them up. The cost of printing them was $7000 but a lovely gentleman from Queensland footed the bill."

With the help of sponsors, Rob has been able to run the event at a low cost.

"The Plymouth Hotel donated two rooms to be used for the event, Shining Peak Brewery donated two kegs of beer and other businesses have also donated food and drink."

The Plymouth Hotel has also offered accommodation at a lower price for photographers coming to the event.

"It's generated a lot of interest from buyers and photographers alike, with many photojournalists travelling to the region for the event."

Rob says he's excited about the event, and can't wait to see the outcome.

"Anything we can raise for Hospice Taranaki helps."

The Details: Photojournalism NZ Charity Auction for Hospice Taranaki

When: September 24, doors open at 4pm, auction starts at 5pm.

Where: Plymouth International Hotel.

More Details: visit the Photojournalism NZ Charity Auction - Hospice Taranaki Facebook page.